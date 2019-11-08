App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Puravankara Ltd Q2 net profit rises to Rs 27.5 crore on higher sales

Total income for the second quarter rose to Rs 623.81 crore from Rs 499.28 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on November 7 reported a 28 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.5 crore for the September quarter on higher sales. Its net profit stood at Rs 21.54 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income for the second quarter rose to Rs 623.81 crore from Rs 499.28 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19.

"The current exigencies have exerted pressures on the business environment of the real estate sector. But this quarter too we have kept our momentum of robust sales and cash flow," Puravankara MD Ashish R Puravankara said.

Close
"At the end of H1 of FY20, the sales of ready-to-move-in inventory have almost doubled year-on-year, proving that our lasered focus on this segment is reaping benefits. The trend that started a few quarters ago, where there was a shift of customer preference from under construction projects to ready-to-move-in inventories continue to increase every quarter," he added.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 10:54 am

tags #Business #earning #Real Estate

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.