Puravankara clocks record sales in Q3, revenue at Rs 410 crore

Moneycontrol News
Feb 10, 2023 / 06:03 PM IST

Bengaluru-based real estate firm Puravankara Limited has clocked a total revenue of Rs 410 crore in the third quarter of FY2023 with a 67 percent growth year-on-year (YoY) compared to the same quarter in FY2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the third quarter, Puravankara sold 1.02 million square feet (msf) with a highest-ever sale value of Rs 796 crore, according to a press release. In the same quarter FY23, the company's customer collection stood at Rs 621 crore.

Consolidated profit after tax surged 1,213 percent on year to Rs 21 crore, from Rs 1.62 crore year ago.

