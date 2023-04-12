Puravankara clocks highest-ever sales of Rs 3,107 crore in FY23

Bengaluru-based real estate firm Puravankara recorded sales of Rs 3,107 crore for FY23, its highest-ever for a full financial year. The FY23 sales were 29 percent higher than the previous year's Rs 2,407 crore, the company said in a press release.

The company also registered a record quarterly sale value of Rs 1,007 crore for Q4FY23, up 21 percent over Q4FY22.

For FY23, the company developed 6.04 million square feet (msf) across Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Chennai. Bengaluru accounted for almost half of the development at 3.75 msf.

Customer collections increased to Rs 2,258 crore in FY23 from Rs 1,440 Crore in FY22, registering a 57 percent jump.

Moneycontrol News