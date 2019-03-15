App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 09:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab & Sind Bank to raise equity capital of Rs 500 cr via QIP

The decision was taken at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Friday said it would raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing fresh equity shares through qualified institutional placement.

The decision was taken at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held here.

The money will be raised in one or more tranches, it said in a regulatory filing. Among others, the bank said it would issue up to 5 crore shares to its employees under the Employee Share Purchase Scheme (ESPS).

Such shares under ESPS will be created and allotted in one or more tranches, it added.

Stock of Punjab & Sind Bank closed 0.33 per cent down at Rs 30.15 on the BSE.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 09:15 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Punjab & Sind Bank

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Rajnath Singh Says PM Modi Will Again Contest From Varanasi, He Will S ...

BJP Attacks Congress for Dynastic Politics in Centre, But Leaders in S ...

Manmohan Singh Says ‘Hostile’ Atmosphere Sapping Confidence of Biz ...

Alia Bhatt's Dream Comes True With RRR, Shraddha is Replaced by Parine ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Mayawati, Mulayam May a Share Stage After 2 Decades as SP-BSP Alliance ...

Farooq Abdullah Calls on People of J&K to Unite Against 'Divisive Agen ...

New Zealand Mosque Shooter a White Nationalist Who Hated Immigrants, S ...

‘Let's Get This Party Started’: Chilling Words of New Zealand Gunm ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Mumbai bridge collapse: Here's a look back of the Elphinstone Road sta ...

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Poll code: Over 63,000 public hoardings, banner and posters removed in ...

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Next technical level for rupee is 68.80/US dollar, says HDFC Bank

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

In face of Pakistan's 'terror ban', Jaish-e-Mohammed mouthpiece al-Qal ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shooting at Christchurch: Officials arrest 3; suspe ...

With Made in Heaven and Gully Boy, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are a c ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Formula One 2019: Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel's title rivalry, ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Economists' warning signal: To regain India's data credibility, govt s ...

The irony of #BoycottChineseProducts appears to have been lost on Indi ...

Alia Bhatt launches Soni Razdan’s No Fathers in Kashmir trailer, rev ...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui remembers the time he went on a movie date with a ...

What makes birthday girl Alia Bhatt everybody’s favourite?

Photograph: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's name in the film came from a furnitu ...

Irrfan Khan photographed in Mumbai after recovering from a prolong ill ...

Kesari: Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's banter is inescapable

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Deepika Padukone, Scarlett Johansson and others reveal how Hollywood, ...

Kalank: Sonakshi Sinha holds a world of emotions in this new poster of ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.