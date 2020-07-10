App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab National Bank shares tank nearly 7%

On the NSE, it tanked 6.73 percent to Rs 34.60.

Shares of Punjab National Bank on Friday tumbled nearly 7 percent after the company said it has reported a fraud of Rs 3,688.58 crore in the non-performing asset account of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) to the RBI. The stock plunged 6.73 percent to Rs 34.60 on the BSE.

"A fraud of Rs 3,688.58 crore is being reported by bank to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the accounts of the company (DHFL)," PNB said in a stock exchange filing.

The bank has already made provisions amounting to Rs 1,246.58 crore, as per prescribed prudential norms, it added.

In November last year, RBI had sent the troubled mortgage lender for bankruptcy proceedings, making it the first financial services player to go to the National Company Law Tribunal for a possible debt resolution.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #Business #DHFL #India #Market news #Punjab National Bank #RBI #stocks

