Punjab National Bank Q4 Net Profit seen up 97.9% YoY to Rs. 1,160.4 cr: Motilal Oswal

Apr 11, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 17.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,125.6 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects Punjab National Bank to report net profit at Rs. 1,160.4 crore up 97.9% year-on-year (up 3% quarter-on-quarter).

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 4.9% Y-o-Y (up 5.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,360.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

