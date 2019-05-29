App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 06:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punjab National Bank plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore equity capital in Q3FY20

The New-Delhi based lender, that froze hiring in 2017-18, is planning to recruit 2000 employees, including 600 clerical staff and 400 officers in the current financial year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore equity in the October-December quarter in order to meet its capital requirements this financial year.

"For FY20, the capital assessment has been worked out to around Rs 10,000 crore. Of this, Rs 1,000 crore is expected from sale of non-core assets, Rs 4,000 crore from write-backs and for Rs 5,000 crore we may go to the market," said Sunil Mehta, MD & CEO, PNB, adding that the bank may opt for Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or rights issue for fundraising.

Apart from this, the bank will also try to sell its stake in its housing finance arm, which was planned last year but did not go through for the want of regulatory clearance. Mehta said the bank will make another attempt this year, depending on market conditions.

PNB's fundraising plans will help boost its capital adequacy ratio from 9.73 percent, with Tier-I ratio at 7.49 percent at the end of March 2019.

The bank expects write-backs of Rs 4,000 crore from the resolution of accounts that are currently in advanced stages at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) rulings. These delays have led to most banks posting losses in the fourth quarter as high amount of ageing provisions wiped out their profits.

PNB reported a net loss of Rs 4,750 crore in the January-March quarter, as compared to a loss of Rs 13,417 crore in the same period a year ago.

The bank made provisions of Rs 9,154 crore against bad loans in the fourth quarter. This includes provisions made against a part of its IL&FS exposure of Rs 1,800 crore and 15 percent of its Rs 900 crore exposure to Jet Airways.

The bank's provisioning coverage ratio rose to 74.5 percent, from 58.42 percent last year.

The New-Delhi based lender, that froze hiring in 2017-18, is planning to hire 2,000 employees, including 600 clerical staff and 400 officers in the current financial year.

PNB has pegged credit growth and deposit growth at 10-12 percent for the current financial year.
First Published on May 29, 2019 06:23 pm

