Punjab National Bank looking for new MD, CEO; Banks Board Bureau seeks applications

PNB CEO SS Mallikarjuna Rao told CNBC-TV18 on June 8 that the pricing of the deal was decided as per SEBI’s formula (Image: Shutterstock)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB), on June 16, sought applications for the position of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Punjab National Bank (PNB). Current Chief SS Mallikarjuna Rao’s term is slated to end on September 18.

“Banks Board Bureau invites applications from qualified candidates for the post of Managing Director& Chief Executive Officer (MD& CEO) of Punjab National Bank (PNB) on a full-time basis,” the BBB said in a public notice.

The applicant should be in the age group of 45 to 57 years as on September 19. They should have a minimum experience of 15 years in mainstream banking, of which at least one year should be at the board level as on 19 September, 2021, the notice said.

“The MD& CEO shall hold the office for a term of three years from the date on which he/she enters the office as a MD & CEOsubject to the age of superannuation as 60 years,” BBB said. Remuneration will be in line with compensation for MD & CEOs of large public sector banks and as may be approved by the competent authorities.

Punjab National Bank offers the best rates on savings accounts

PNB is the second largest bank in India in terms of assets. After the amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into PNB, the lender has a network of over 10,760 branches, 1.03 lakh employees and global business worth Rs 18.46 lakh crore, BBB said.

The call for applications effectively throws the field open to bankers from the private sector to apply for the position. The last career private banker to head a public sector bank was PS Jayakumar, who was MD & CEO at Bank of Baroda for four years between 2015 and 2019.

The BBB is responsible for recommending senior personnel for appointments to boards of public sector banks, state-owned financial institutions and insurance companies.

The body also suggests measures to improve corporate governance at these institutions.