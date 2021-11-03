MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Punjab National Bank cuts benchmark lending rate to 6.50%

The Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) has been changed from 6.55 per cent to 6.50 per cent with effect from November 8, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
November 03, 2021 / 06:30 PM IST
File image

File image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Punjab National Bank on Wednesday announced a cut in its benchmark lending rate by 5 basis points to 6.50 per cent.

The Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) has been changed from 6.55 per cent to 6.50 per cent with effect from November 8, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

With reduction in RLLR, all loans including home, car, education, personal loans would become cheaper. The bank had last cut its RLLR on September 17 from 6.80 per cent to 6.55 per cent.
PTI
Tags: #Business #PNB rate cut #Punjab National Bank
first published: Nov 3, 2021 06:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.