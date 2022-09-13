English
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann invites German firm BayWa to provide sustainable agriculture solutions

    PTI
    September 13, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday invited leading German company BayWa to provide sustainable agriculture business solutions to help mechanization of the state agriculture sector.

    Mann is currently on a visit to Germany to woo investors as his government promotes Punjab as the most-preferred destination for doing business.

    The chief minister called on designated CEO of BayWa, Marcus Pllinger, during his visit to Munich, according to an official release here.

    Mann apprised the representatives of the company that Punjab is predominantly an agrarian economy with a large number of its populace dependent on agriculture.

    Punjab wants to upgrade agriculture activities to ensure that farmers of the state are immensely benefited from it, said the official release quoting Mann.

    Close

    Mann invited BayWa to provide sustainable agriculture business solutions that will help mechanization of the Punjab agriculture, adding that BayWa, a leading agri-trading and service company, can play an important role for Punjab's industrial ecosystem in terms of forward value chain linkage.

    He also laid thrust on the need for solutions to address various pertinent topics for Punjab like climate change, irrigation, yield forecast, harvest progress analysis, assessment of climate change impact on agriculture production to validate investment plans.

    He invited BayWa to establish its operations in Punjab and said that state's political stability, strong connectivity, liberal and pro-industry policies, clean and healthy environment coupled with high-quality of life are key advantages for the industry.

    Mann also extended an invitation to senior officials of BayWa to attend the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit scheduled for February 23-24 next year. He said Punjab's connectivity in terms of road, railways and airways, friendly labour relations with no domicile restrictions and uninterrupted power supply are conducive for entrepreneurs to set up their operations in the state.

    Taking part in deliberations, the designated CEO of BayWa and his team gave a presentation of the company's business operations. BayWa is engaged in the business areas of energy, agriculture and building material as well as the development segment of innovation and digitization, as per the release.
    PTI
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 02:50 pm
