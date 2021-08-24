MARKET NEWS

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announces Rs 360 per quintal as cane prices, farmers end agitation

Under the farmers' agitation, which entered its fifth day on Tuesday, the protesters had blocked a national highway and Ludhiana-Amritsar and Ludhiana-Jammu rail tracks in Jalandhar.

PTI
August 24, 2021 / 07:53 PM IST

Farmers demanding a hike in sugarcane prices on Tuesday announced an end to their agitation after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh assured them of Rs 360 per quintal for it.

"Happy to share that after consultation with farmers, have approved SAP (state advised price) for sugarcane at Rs 360 per quintal. My government is committed to the welfare of our farmers. Jai Kisan, Jai Jawan!" Singh said in a tweet.

After a meeting with the chief minister, farmer leader Manjit Singh Rai told reporters that their pending arrears will be paid in 15 days.He said they have also told their fellow farmers in Jalandhar to lift the blockade.
PTI
