English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Punjab cabinet approves summoning of special Assembly session on September 22 to bring confidence motion

    A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, here on Tuesday.

    PTI
    September 20, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST
    Representative Image (Image: Twitter/@PIB_India)

    Representative Image (Image: Twitter/@PIB_India)


    The Punjab cabinet has approved the summoning of a special session of the Assembly on September 22 to bring a confidence motion.


    A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the council of ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, here on Tuesday.


    A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the cabinet approved the recommendation, to be sent to the governor, for summoning the special session of the House under Article 174(1) of the Constitution.


    ”The session will start with obituary references at 11 am, followed by the moving of the confidence motion in favour of the state government,” he added.


    Mann announced on Monday that a special session of the Assembly will be convened, days after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to topple its government in Punjab.

    Close

    Related stories


    The ruling party had recently claimed that at least 10 of its MLAs were approached by the BJP with an offer of Rs 25 crore each in a bid to topple the six-month-old government.


    With 92 MLAs, the AAP has an overwhelming majority in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, while the Congress has 18 legislators, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has three, the BJP two and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) one.


    There is also an Independent member. A few days ago, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had alleged that as part of the BJP’s ”Operation Lotus”, some AAP legislators in the state were ”approached” by people from the saffron camp.


    The senior AAP leader had claimed that seven to 10 AAP MLAs were approached with offers of money and ministerial positions. Reacting to Mann’s announcement of summoning a special session of the Assembly, BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Monday said it was a ”complete political hoax” that was being played on the people of Punjab to divert their attention from the failure of the government to deliver.


    SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal had asked Mann ”not to enact the drama of a confidence vote”, saying bribery allegations could only be verified by an independent inquiry conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the high court and no purpose could be achieved by calling a special session of the House.

    The Punjab Police registered a case on September 14 after the AAP complained to the DGP, alleging that the BJP tried to poach its MLAs. Cheema had met the director general of police, along with other party MLAs, over the issue and demanded a thorough probe in the matter.

    PTI
    Tags: #Assembly #Cabinet #Punjab
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 04:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.