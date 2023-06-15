Punit Goenka's appeal: Tribunal seeks Sebi’s response in 48 hours, next hearing on June 19

The next hearing of the case is scheduled to come up on June 19 and SAT will take the final decision.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has asked for SEBI's response to Punit Goenka’s appeal against the market regulator’s order in the next 48 hours.

Managing Director of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Punit Goenka had appealed against an order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India banning Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra and his son Goenka from holding any directorial or key managerial position.

The market regulator had said in its order that the duo had siphoned funds from Zee for their own benefit.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled to come up on June 19 and SAT will take the final decision.

Also Read: SEBI order against Goenka may only delay Zee-Sony merger, say experts

Goenka was supposed to be the MD and CEO of the proposed Zee-Sony merged entity. If the regulator's ban stands, then the merger will get delayed, according to experts.

"Sony and Zee will have to amend the scheme and name a new CEO and MD unless the SEBI order is overturned,” Sandeep Bajaj, managing partner at PSL Advocates & Solicitors said.

The Zee-Sony merger, expected to be completed by the first half of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, has run into several roadblocks. Earlier, ZEEL was dragged by its operational and financial creditors over a delay in payment of dues. Now, the merger stares at a new obstruction.

If the merger does get called off, there could be a downside potential for the stock in the range of 15-20 percent, says Elara Capital.

At 2:30 pm, after the SAT order, the ZEEL stock tumbled 3 percent to Rs 185 on the NSE.