Punit Goenka resigns as Zee Media's non-executive-non-independent director

Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, resigns from the post of Zee Media's non-executive-non-independent director.

He has cited "preoccupation" as the reason for his resignation from the company's board. His resignation will come into effect from the close of business hours on July 22.

Goenka, the elder son of promoter and Zee chairman Subhash Chandra, has been MD of Zee Entertainment since January 1, 2010 and was appointed the firm's was appointed CEO in July 2008, after then CEO Pradeep Guha stepped down.

Zee Media Corporation Limited (formerly Zee News Ltd), a part of the multi-billion dollar Essel Group, is one of the country's news networks with around 14 news channels and some digital properties under its fold.