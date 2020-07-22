App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punit Goenka resigns as Zee Media's non-executive-non-independent director

He has cited "preoccupation" as the reason for his resignation from the company's board.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, resigns from the post of Zee Media's non-executive-non-independent director.

He has cited "preoccupation" as the reason for his resignation from the company's board. His resignation will come into effect from the close of business hours on July 22.

Goenka, the elder son of Essel group promoter and Zee chairman Subhash Chandra, has been MD of Zee Entertainment since January 1, 2010 and was appointed the firm's was appointed CEO in July 2008, after then CEO Pradeep Guha stepped down.

Zee Media Corporation Limited (formerly Zee News Ltd), a part of the multi-billion dollar Essel Group, is one of the country's news networks with around 14 news channels and some digital properties under its fold.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 02:55 pm

