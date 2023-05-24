Pune-based ice cream brand NIC raises $11 mn from Jungle Ventures

NIC was co-founded in 2012 by Jeetendra Bhandari, Sanjiv Shah, and Raj Bhandari.

NIC, the ice cream brand operated by Walko Food, has raised $11 million in a funding round led by Singapore-based Jungle Ventures. The cash will be used to build the company’s production capacity, increase its product portfolio, and widen its distribution channels.

The capital infusion into NIC comes at a time when an increasing number investors have been backing several homegrown ice cream brands as they look to increase their presence in a fast-growing market in India.

A recent report by Wazir Advisors estimated that the Indian ice cream market is worth $3.4 billion currently and has the potential to grow to about $5 billion by FY25.

That market opportunity has forced even traditional players like Amul, Vadilal, Cream Bell, and others to explore new sales channels, like quick-commerce.

“With this new investment, we will continue to expand our reach, enhance our product portfolio, and earn a position as one of the market leaders in the ice cream industry,” said Sanjiv Shah, director, Walko Food.

Co-founded in 2012 by Jeetendra Bhandari, Sanjiv Shah, and Raj Bhandari -- former employees at large companies like Walmart and Coca Cola -- said it has achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 90 percent in the last five years by expanding to over 100 cities across the country.

“We are excited to invest in a company that is boldly reshaping a very traditional industry,” Arpit Beri, principal, India Investments at Jungle Ventures, said.

Over the past few years, several ice cream startups like NOTO, which offers low-calorie ice creams, have raised money from venture capital firms and actors.

While NOTO raised $2 million, other brands like Good Fettle and Get a Whey, too raised capital.