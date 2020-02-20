App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Public sector banks lead in NBFC lending as sector sees higher in-flows in Q3

PNB Housing Finance raised the most at Rs 5,250 crore, followed by Piramal Capital & Housing Finance which raised Rs 3,650 crore, data shows

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Public sector banks propped up funding for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), providing 90 percent of the cash flow to the sector in the October-December quarter (Q3), The Economic Times reported.

As per data intelligence provider Propstack, PNB Housing Finance raised the most at Rs 5,250 crore, followed by Piramal Capital & Housing Finance which raised Rs 3,650 crore. Along with Tata Capital Housing Finance and L&T Housing Finance, the four companies raised 80 percent of the Rs 15,000 crore secured loans from banks, the paper quoting Propstack said.

Among PSBs the leading lenders were State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, United Bank of India, Karnataka Bank and Indian Bank. From private banks Yes Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Axis Bank, sanctioned loans to NBFCs in Q3, it added.

Close

However, while lending activity shows that banks have slightly warmed to the sector, the loans sanctioned were largely made to best-rated companies and driven by the partial credit guarantee scheme - indicating risk-aversion, Sandeep Reddy, co-founder, Propstack told the paper.

related news

The paper quoted Emkay Global as noting that, while asset quality remained weak, NBFCs had made some improvements by diversifying borrowing from banks, international and retail markets, and securitisation markets instead of the traditional capital markets.


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 08:51 am

tags #Business #finance #India #lenders #NBFCs #sector

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.