Public sector banks lead in NBFC lending as sector sees higher in-flows in Q3

Public sector banks propped up funding for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), providing 90 percent of the cash flow to the sector in the October-December quarter (Q3), The Economic Times reported.

As per data intelligence provider Propstack, PNB Housing Finance raised the most at Rs 5,250 crore, followed by Piramal Capital & Housing Finance which raised Rs 3,650 crore. Along with Tata Capital Housing Finance and L&T Housing Finance, the four companies raised 80 percent of the Rs 15,000 crore secured loans from banks, the paper quoting Propstack said.

Among PSBs the leading lenders were State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, United Bank of India, Karnataka Bank and Indian Bank. From private banks Yes Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Axis Bank, sanctioned loans to NBFCs in Q3, it added.

However, while lending activity shows that banks have slightly warmed to the sector, the loans sanctioned were largely made to best-rated companies and driven by the partial credit guarantee scheme - indicating risk-aversion, Sandeep Reddy, co-founder, Propstack told the paper.

The paper quoted Emkay Global as noting that, while asset quality remained weak, NBFCs had made some improvements by diversifying borrowing from banks, international and retail markets, and securitisation markets instead of the traditional capital markets.