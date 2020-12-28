MARKET NEWS

Public procurement from women-owned MSEs in FY21 nears FY20 level

As per the National Sample Survey (NSS) 2015-16, here are a total of estimated 1,23,90,523 Women owned proprietary MSMEs in the country.

Shreeja Singh
December 28, 2020 / 02:56 PM IST
Women employees separate plastic trash inside a recycling factory in Mumbai August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui



The public procurement of goods and services by Central Ministries, Departments and central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) from women-owned micro and small enterprises (MSEs) this fiscal has neared the FY20 level, according to the MSME Sambandh portal. 

With only three months left for the completion of the current financial year, the procurement from women-owned MSEs has already neared the FY20 level.

So far this fiscal, CPSEs has purchased goods worth 357.22 crore, benefitting 2193 MSEs.  In FY20, the procurement of goods from women-owned MSEs stood at Rs.390.67 crore. It had benefitted 3612 women-owned MSEs.

The procurement this fiscal has exceeded the FY19 value of Rs. 232.56 crore.

In 2018, the government had revised the annual public procurement target for the government organisations from MSEs to 25 percent from 20 percent stipulated earlier. 

Out of the 25 percent procurement target, 4 percent of the purchases have been set aside to come from the MSEs owned by the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and a 3 percent target has been set for the women-owned MSEs.

In FY19, the procurement from women MSEs was only 0.15 of the overall procurement. It increased to 0.32 percent in FY20 and is 0.63 percent in the current fiscal as of Monday.

The overall procurement as of date is Rs. 18.876.41 crore from 87,474 MSEs.

As per the National Sample Survey (NSS) 2015-16, here are a total of an estimated 1,23,90,523 women-owned proprietary MSMEs in the country.

MSME Sambandh was launched by the government in December 2017 for the effective implementation of the procurement policy to keep a record of public procurement made by the government departments and ministries.
Shreeja Singh
first published: Dec 28, 2020 02:56 pm

