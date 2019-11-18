App
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Public Cloud is here to stay, says Gartner

Software as a service (SaaS) will remain the largest market segment, which is forecast to grow to $116 billion next year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The worldwide public cloud services market is forecast to grow 17% in 2020 to total $266.4 billion, up from $227.8 billion in 2019, according to Gartner.

“At this point, cloud adoption is mainstream,” said Sid Na, research vice president at Gartner.

“The expectations of the outcomes associated with cloud investments therefore are also higher. Adoption of next-generation solutions are almost always ‘cloud-enhanced’ solutions, meaning they build on the strengths of a cloud platform to deliver digital business capabilities.” added Nag

Software as a service (SaaS) will remain the largest market segment, which is forecast to grow to $116 billion next year due to the scalability of subscription-based software.

The second-largest market segment is cloud system infrastructure services, or infrastructure as a service (IaaS), which will reach $50 billion in 2020. IaaS is forecast to grow 24 percent year over year, which is the highest growth rate across all market segments.

This growth is attributed to the demands of modern applications and workloads, which require infrastructure that traditional data centers cannot meet.

Various forms of cloud computing are among the top three areas where most global CIOs will increase their investment next year, according to Gartner. As organizations increase their reliance on cloud technologies, IT teams are rushing to embrace cloud-built applications and relocate existing digital assets. “Building, implementing and maturing cloud strategies will continue to be a top priority for years to come,” said Nag.

“The cloud managed service landscape is becoming increasingly sophisticated and competitive. In fact, by 2022, up to 60 percent of organizations will use an external service provider’s cloud-managed service offering, which is double the percentage of organizations from 2018,” said Nag.

Nag added “Cloud-native capabilities, application services, multi-cloud and hybrid cloud comprise a diverse cloud ecosystem that will be important differentiators for technology product managers. Demand for strategic cloud service outcomes signals an organizational shift toward digital business outcomes.”

First Published on Nov 18, 2019 06:54 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

