English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Public App raises Rs 300 crore from A91 Partners, existing investors

"We are very excited to have A91 Partners join us in our journey towards building the world’s largest location-based social network,” Azhar Iqubal, Founder & CEO, Public App, said in a statement.

PTI
March 24, 2021 / 12:18 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Social networking firm Public App on Wednesday said it has secured Rs 300 crore in funding from A91 Partners and existing investors.

It had raised Rs 260 crore in funding led by Addition, SIG and Tanglin Venture Partners six months ago.

"We are very excited to have A91 Partners join us in our journey towards building the world’s largest location-based social network,” Azhar Iqubal, Founder & CEO, Public App, said in a statement.

The company claims that political leaders, government authorities, media houses and citizen journalists are using the app to connect with communities.

"With more than 5 crore active users in India, we first aim to connect the hyper-local communities of Bharat and later make the product Global,” Iqubal said.
PTI
TAGS: #A91 Partners #Business #Public App
first published: Mar 24, 2021 12:18 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.