PUBG vs Fortnite: PUBG Corp drops lawsuit against Epic Games

The legal battle between two of the biggest video game companies, PUBG Corp and Epic Games has finally reached an end, as PUBG Corp dropped its lawsuit against the latter over the popular game Fortnite.

Creator of the acclaimed online video game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, PUBG Corp has gained wide popularity and a huge fan base in the recent months owing to the game's spectacular graphics and multiplayer mode.

Last September, it raised concerns that Epic Games may be replicating their user experience in Fortnite. PUBG said that they are copying the royal battle mode, which PUBG is known for.

Following this claim, many a debate was sparked in the gaming community discussing whether or not a game experience can be protected under the copyright law.

However, following a recent turn of events, PUBG Corp has sent a withdrawal letter to Epic Games' attorney stating the case has been closed from their side. A local South Korean court system's official website confirmed the withdrawal of the case.

PUBG refused to comment in a report by TechSpot on why it had dropped the lawsuit or whether any private settlement had been reached between the two parties.

The fact that both the firms are partly owned by Chinese media giant Tencent might have played a significant role in the withdrawal of the case. Moreover, a point to be noted is that a game engine developed by Epic, Unreal Engine 4, is being used by PUBG in its games.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is a popular video game whose popularity has skyrocketed since late last year. Meanwhile, Fortnite has managed to gain a wide user base and has earned USD 296 million in revenue from its in-game purchases just in April.