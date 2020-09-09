PUBG looks for Indian partner after cutting ties with Tencent: Report

South Korea's PUBG Corporation, which owns the popular game PlayerUnknown's Battleground looking for a partner in India after severing ties with China's Tencent Games.

The company is negotiating a new licensing agreement with an Indian gaming company to transfer the rights for the PUBG Mobile Game in the country, according to a Mint report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

PUBG Corp had not yet responded to queries sent by Mint.

India on September 2 banned 118 Chinese mobile apps, including PUBG. The Centre said these apps are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

The move was viewed as a response to China, amid a tense military situation near the Pangong Tso Lake along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

After the ban, PUBG revoked Tencent's license for the mobile game in India.

In its tie-up with an Indian company, PUBG will retain the publishing rights for the game, while the Indian partner will manage distribution, Mint reported.

"Ownership is only one of the concerns. But there are several other issues, based on which the ban has been ordered. The concerns are related to data privacy security, activity inside the phone, etc.," a government official told the publication.