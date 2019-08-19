App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

PTC inks pact for 720 MW Mangdechhu plant in Bhutan

The government has designated PTC as the nodal agency from Indian side to purchase surplus power from Bhutan, a company statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

PTC India on August 19 said that it has signed an agreement with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation for buying surplus power from the 720 MW Mangdechhu hydro-power plant in Bhutan for the next 35 years.

The government has designated PTC as the nodal agency from Indian side to purchase surplus power from Bhutan, a company statement said.

The power purchase agreement was signed on Saturday, it said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mangdechhu power plant on August 17, 2019, in the presence of his Bhutanese counterpart.

Close

"With the commissioning and starting of supply from Mangdechhu, the PTC will be managing around 2,130 MW of hydro capacity from Bhutan," PTC India Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Amitabh said.

related news

The Mangdechhu plant is a 720 MW run-of-river power project built on the Mangdechhu river in Trongsa Dzongkhag district of central Bhutan. The project is funded by a mix of debt and grant from India.

The project is estimated to generate 2,923 GWh (2.923 billion units) of electricity and offset 2.2 Mt of CO2 a year. The energy generated will be transmitted to India through Jigmeling and Salakati sub-station.

The Ministry of Power has allocated this electricity to the states of Assam, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 08:45 pm

tags #Business #PTC India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.