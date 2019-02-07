App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 05:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

PTC India Q3 net profit down 13% at Rs 51.34 crore

PTC India is involved in the business of power trading, investment and offers trading solutions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

PTC India on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 51.34 crore for the quarter ended December 2018, down about 13 per cent year-on-year mainly due to higher expenses.

The company's standalone net profit stood at Rs 58.94 crore for the quarter ended December 2017, a company statement said.

Total income rose to Rs 2,935.23 crore in the October-December quarter this year from Rs 2,717.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses rose to Rs 2,855.85 crore in the third quarter of 2018-19 from Rs 2,630.49 crore in the year-ago quarter.

related news

Reacting to the financial numbers, shares of the company dropped 2.91 per cent to close at Rs 75.10 on BSE.

PTC India is involved in the business of power trading, investment and offers trading solutions.

Commenting on the results, PTC India Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Amitabh said, "The financial and operational numbers for the nine month period have been consistent with our business trends. Our business is increasingly insulated from the volatility of the short term market."

The company posted a net profit of Rs 208.47 crore for nine months to December 2018 against that of Rs 254.83 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 10,954.04 crore in April-December 2018 from Rs 9,339.41 crore in April-December 2017.

"Going forward, we believe that the market is moving towards a new equilibrium of creating a strong medium term market with an increased role of an aggregator in the system," he said.

The operationalisation of 604 MW (out of 1050 MW) of wind power has been achieved and the balance is expected to be completed in this quarter, the company said.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 05:48 pm

tags #Business #Market news #PTC India #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.