App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

PTC India Q2 net marginally up at Rs 201.35 cr

Total income of the company rose to Rs 5,235.66 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2019 from Rs 5,095.87 crore last year, it said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

PTC India on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 201.35 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal as compared to Rs 197.95 crore a year ago.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 5,235.66 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2019 from Rs 5,095.87 crore last year, it said in a BSE filing.

However, the company said its standalone net profit grew by 41 per cent to Rs 134.90 crore in the second quarter from Rs 95.69 crore earlier.

Close

The company's electricity trade volumes stood at 21,812 million units (MU) in second quarter as compared to 22,143 MUs a year ago.

related news

"Mixed trends in the demand and power procurement patterns of the DISCOMS did not significantly impact our volume and earning numbers. The expected seasonal surge in power demand, generally witnessed in the latter part of the quarter, did not materialize this year.

"However, contributions from our medium term and cross border business segments countervailed the depressed short term volumes and earnings," PTC India Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Amitabh said.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 08:46 pm

tags #PTC India #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.