PTC India inks pact with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation to export 600 MW power

PTC India said it has entered into an agreement with Bhutan's electricity utility firm Druk Green Power Corporation Limited to supply 600 MW power to the neighbouring country during the winter season.

"Bhutan, through Druk Green Power Corporation Limited, has entered into an agreement with PTC India Ltd, for purchase of power from Indian power market in order to meet its power requirement during the dry winter season," PTC India said in a statement.

Bhutan has also executed an agreement with the settlement nodal agency for settlement of grid operation related charges, it said, adding, "with all requisite approvals, Bhutan will now start procuring up to 600 MW of power through PTC from the Indian power market".

Rajib K Mishra, CMD, PTC India Ltd, said Bhutan, which has been exporting hydro power to India over the years, needs to import electricity to meet its increased domestic energy requirement during the winter season.

"The increasing domestic demand in Bhutan now requires power imports during the dry winter season. This PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) will help address such energy requirements. This agreement is a step forward towards PTC's endeavour to strengthen the regional power markets for energy security and sustainability in South Asia," Mishra said.