Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

PTC India begins supply of 126 MW wind power to UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha

According to statement, the commissioned capacities are part of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Wind Scheme (Tranche-I) of 1050 MW in Jun 2016.

Power trading solutions provider PTC India today announced that it has operationalised the flow or supply of 126 MW inter-state wind power commissioned capacity to different beneficiary states under government scheme. The power will flow (be supplied) to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, a PTC India statement said.

According to statement, the commissioned capacities are part of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Wind Scheme (Tranche-I) of 1050 MW in Jun 2016.

"PTC India has executed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with developers and power sale agreements (PSAs) with seven state utilities," it added.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) had conducted the competitive bidding and e-reverse auction for selection of wind project developers in Feb 2017 and the tariff discovered was Rs 3.46/kWh setting a new benchmark for the wind sector at that time, it said.

Deepak Amitabh, CMD, PTC India said, “This as an important milestone in the journey of renewable energy in India, wherein the scheme enables transfer of renewable power from wind rich states to wind deficient states.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 05:05 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #PTC

