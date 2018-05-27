App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 27, 2018 12:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

PSUs may expedite promotions for star performers, introduce sabbatical policy

PM Modi had given a 100-day deadline to central public sector enterprises to come out with a road map for strengthening state-owned companies and promoting development activities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Central PSUs may introduce fast-track promotions for star performers and a customised sabbatical policy for long-serving employees, with the government setting up a panel to recommend a policy framework in this regard in three months' time. The outcomes of the deliberations of the committee will be included in the road map to be prepared for presentation to the prime minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a 100-day deadline to the heads of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to come out with a road map with “measurable targets” for strengthening state-owned companies and promoting development activities.

The committee comprising human resources directors from top PSUs like BHEL, Oil India and NTPC, among others, will finalise recommendations in the next three months on fast-track promotion for star performers, customised sabbatical for employees and summer internship.

The recommendations related to review of HR policies of state-owned firms including promotion, sabbatical and internship emerged from the deliberations at the CPSEs conclave held on April 9, which was chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

related news

"As CPSEs operate in different ecosystems, the policy for each of the above three issues needs to be framed taking into account operational requirements prevalent in various CPSEs," the Department of Public Enterprises said in an office memorandum.

The first meeting of the Committee will be held under the chairmanship of Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises on June 4.

The panel comprises Director (HR) from CPSEs including Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited; Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited; GAIL (India) Limited; National Aluminium Company Limited; NTPC; Oil India; Power Grid Corporation; and Steel Authority of India Limited.

tags #Business #Companies #PSU

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.