PSU banks go into overdrive to make Rs 3 lakh crore MSME loan scheme a success

With not many takers for fresh loans, the Rs 3 lakh crore micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) loan scheme announced by the government is yet to pick up the desired pace, bankers said. PSU banks are under pressure to make the scheme a success since this is one of the key items in the government’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package. Banks are also finding it hard to reach out to the customers on account of the present lockdown.

On June 2, FM Nirmala Sitharman said the government sanctioned loans worth Rs 10,362 crore under the scheme compared with Rs 3,200 crore on Monday. Out of this, Rs 3,892 crore has been disbursed, the minister said. Much of this is likely done through State Bank of India (SBI). The bank on June 3 tweeted that it has sanctioned 45,457 loans amounting to Rs 9,627 crore under the scheme. “SBI quickly responds to help our MSMEs cope with cash flow problems due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the bank said. Other state-run banks too are making all efforts to disburse loans under this scheme.

As per the Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line (GECL) scheme, MSMEs with up to Rs 25 crore outstanding and Rs 100 crore turnover can apply for the emergency credit from banks and NBFCs up to 20 percent of entire outstanding credit as on February 29, 2020. These are loans guaranteed fully by the government. But, in many cases, MSME clients are telling banks that they aren’t keen on availing the additional loan and taking up the interest payment burden. These clients are citing bad business situation and are concerned that additional borrowing could push them to over-indebtedness.

“We have been asked to identify eligible borrowers and start the disbursements. We are in the process of doing that. But there are a lot of companies which feel they don’t require the additional loan now,” said a senior official at a government-owned bank on condition of anonymity. MSMEs are cautious because this is a term loan and interest will start to get accrued immediately. If the business environment doesn’t pick up, repayment of these loans may be difficult. The poor demand scenario is a concern for businesses.

“The other issue is to reach out to these borrowers in the present environment. Branches are working under pressure. There is only so much you can do now,” said the official. His bank has however sanctioned a few loans to MSME clients under this scheme. Another banker, who too spoke on condition of anonymity, said the scheme is unlikely to benefit MSMEs since the additional loan amount can be only up to 20 percent of the outstanding limit.

“The loan is up to 20 percent and not 20 percent. So it is up to the banks to decide how much should be given to whom,” said the banker.

MSMEs have been struggling for funds, especially after COVID-19 hit the economy, as banks have turned risk-averse to lend to these firms perceived as high-risk. But rather than loans, these companies were seeking direct assistance in the form of subsidies, tax holidays and so on. MSMEs contribute over 28 percent of GDP and more than 40 percent of the country's exports while creating employment for about 11 crore people. In other words, MSMEs are one of the major employers in the Indian economy.

These companies needed assistance to meet their immediate payment commitments including payment of salaries and rents and meeting other operational expenses. Banks already have very high exposure to this segment. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, as at end March 2020, banks have a total loan outstanding of Rs 29 lakh crore to MSMEs. Around 9-10 percent of non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks are from this segment. Banks have significantly cut down their exposure to MSMEs due to high stress.

In fact, in the 12-month period ending March 2020, banks haven’t really lent to this category. The year-on-year growth rate has remained nearly flat, at 0.7 percent. Rs 3 lakh crore additional exposure, around 10 percent of the current outstanding, will be significant.



