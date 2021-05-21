MARKET NEWS

PSU banks give out performance-linked incentives to staff: Report

May 21, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST
Employees of state-run banks are receiving a small windfall after the lenders have begun giving performance-linked incentives (PLIs), The Times of India reported.

Public sector banks (PSBs) are distributing the PLIs under the wage agreement signed with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) in November 2020.

Canara Bank this week paid its staff PLIs worth 15 days of salary, the report said. The lender had on May 18 reported a standalone profit of Rs 1,010.87 crore for the fourth quarter of FY21, helped by a drop in loan loss provisions and higher net interest income.

Bank of Maharashtra, too, has released the PLIs to its employees, after reporting a net profit of Rs 165 crore for the fourth quarter of 2020-21, the report said.

The PLIs are applicable to employees across all ranks and designations, the daily reported.

If a PSB reports a 5-10 percent increase in operating profit, the staff receive incentives worth 5 days of pay. Employees are paid PLIs worth 10 days of salary if the bank posts a 10-15 percent jump in operating profit, and 15 days if the rise in operating profit is over 15 percent.
