PSEs turnover in Haryana rises to Rs 57,628 crore

The turnover of the public sector enterprises (PSEs) in Haryana increased to Rs 57,628 crore in 2016-17 as compared to Rs 49,478 crore in 2014-15.

This was informed during a review meeting of PSEs held under the chairmanship of state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here yesterday.

Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu was also present in the meeting. The turnover of PSEs has made promising improvement in the past over a period of four years, according to an official release.

It was also informed that the number of PSEs under profit increased from 20 in 2014 to 26 on March 31, 2017 whereas the number of loss-making public sector units went down from 24 to 20 over a similar period.

Also, the loss in quantitative term reduced from Rs 4,247 crore to Rs 1,148 crore during this period, it was informed, as per the release here.