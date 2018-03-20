PSBs share to come down by 30% in 5 years: Uday Kotak

The share of public sector banks will come down by 30 per cent in the next five years and banks will have to improve their underwriting standards to stay relevant, according to Uday Kotak, chief of country’s fourth largest private bank.

“Nearly the entire growth in the loans is happening in the private sector banking, whose share is growing pretty significantly. In the next 5 years, the 70:30 ratio will move towards 50:50,” Kotak said on Tuesday.

The billionaire banker also pointed out that even as large corporate businesses are leading to large NPAs (non-performing assets) in the banking sector, there is a sensitive segment of SME or the small and medium sector enterprises which are yet to see the wrath of bad underwriting done by banks.

“Probably understated point. At this stage, the banking system, the belief is that a lot of the challenges in the banking system are essentially on the large businesses. I think we have also a pretty sensitive underbelly of the SME business which has not fully revealed its hands yet. The underwriting standards in that also will come up for question as we go down this path of much faster disclosure rewired by RBI including one day overdue,” he said as he unveiled an ABCD charter by his bank to use technology to grow the business.

Banking is boring and risky

According to him, banking is a glamourised sector and must become boring given the simplicity and risks in the business and that future of all banks would be which will be able to lend based on "solid underwriting and data and with an ability to recover well".

As the banking industry is still reeling from the over Rs 13,000 crore scam unearthed last month at Punjab National Bank, Kotak said he is “embarrassed to say that the amount of losses which we as a nation are sitting on in the banking system and this is not the India that we dreamt of”.

“Today, bulk of losses are lending to big businesses. Whether public or private sector. The question we have to ask is 50 years after nationalisation, what public interest has been served by running the banking system both public and private, the way we seem to have done it today?” he said answering a question on bad loans.

He said there is more micro economic growth in the sector and that infrastructure loans need longer tenures and much more "matched funding" thereby having more security or cover against the large loans.

Insolvency rules for SME resolutions must change

Speaking about the success of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), Kotak said, “Looking at the levels of bloating in the system, we should be happy if 40 percent of the principal value comes back. Thereafter, down the road, ask tougher questions because of moral hazards, do we need to tweak the process where we can improve the value.”

On promoters being kept out of bidding for their company’s assets under the IBC, Kotak also said there was a need to revisit some of the decisions while tackling the stress in the SMEs.

“For SMEs where you have only bidder, and you keep promoters out, you could see resolutions being given lower. The evolution will happen… At this stage to change tracks may not be wise. But 18-24 months from now, we should be asking ourselves the question how can we refine the process with the simple objective that here are a huge number of national assets, how do we ensure that we get a better value of these assets compared to losing value” he added.