PSBs, including PNB, may get capital infusion of Rs 8,000 crore

The government is planning to infuse around Rs 8,000 crore in five to six public sector banks (PSBs), including scam-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB), which are likely to fall short of regulatory requirements, according to a report by The Economic Times.

“There are some banks that have issued additional tier 1 capital bonds and the interest payments are due. Now if they don’t meet the regulatory capital norms, they will not be allowed to make such payments,” a finance ministry official told the newspaper.

According to the report, the official said the government wants to avoid any default on interest payments by PSBs, because it will impact their credit rating.

According to Corep, Additional Tier 1 or AT1 consists of capital instruments that are continuous and there is no fixed maturity, including preferred shares and high contingent convertible securities.

Other banks that came under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework will also likely get capital infusion, the report adds.

“These banks had issued upper tier II bonds and the interest payments are also linked to statutory capital ratios. We are doing an assessment of their requirements,” the official added, according to the report.