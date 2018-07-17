App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 09:52 AM IST

PSBs, including PNB, may get capital infusion of Rs 8,000 crore

The government wants to prevent any default on interest payments by public sector banks, because it will result in credit rating downgrade

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The government is planning to infuse around Rs 8,000 crore in five to six public sector banks (PSBs), including scam-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB), which are likely to fall short of regulatory requirements, according to a report by The Economic Times.

“There are some banks that have issued additional tier 1 capital bonds and the interest payments are due. Now if they don’t meet the regulatory capital norms, they will not be allowed to make such payments,” a finance ministry official told the newspaper.

According to the report, the official said the government wants to avoid any default on interest payments by PSBs, because it will impact their credit rating.

According to Corep, Additional Tier 1 or AT1 consists of capital instruments that are continuous and there is no fixed maturity, including preferred shares and high contingent convertible securities.

Other banks that came under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework will also likely get capital infusion, the report adds.

“These banks had issued upper tier II bonds and the interest payments are also linked to statutory capital ratios. We are doing an assessment of their requirements,” the official added, according to the report.

In January, the Centre had announced Rs 88,000 crore of capital support to 20 PSBs for FY18 and rolled out a reforms package. Around Rs 80,000 crore out of this amount was through recapitalisation bonds and Rs 8,139 crore was budgetary support. These banks were to raise Rs 10,312 crore from the market. This move was aimed at strengthening those PSBs’ lending capacity, thereby pulling the country out of a three-year growth slump.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 09:52 am

