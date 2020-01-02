PSB merger: Benefits of medical insurance policies at risk

In August 2019, the government had announced consolidation of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four.
Several medical insurance customers, who have policies with state-run banks (PSBs), may have to either shell out more for individual health coverage or risk losing their benefits after their bank merges with a larger one, according to a report by The Times of India.
In August 2019, the government announced the consolidation of 10 PSBs into four. The group health insurance policies offered by six of the banks will be discontinued, and customers can either opt for individual policies or shift to the group policy of the acquiring bank.
While the benefits under the individual policies will remain the same, the premium can rise between 50 percent and 300 percent.
Group insurance policies are available at cheaper rates, but customers will lose the benefit of continuity, the report said.
“This is a peculiar situation that has arisen. But, I am sure we (PSBs) can work out a solution,” New India Assurance CMD Atul Sahai told TOI.
PSBs typically provide savings bank and credit card customers group mediclaim policies through their bancassurance partners.
In 2019, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank merged with Bank of Baroda (BoB). From January 1, Vijaya Bank’s credit card customers cannot avail the benefits of the scheme.
Since the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) does not permit group policy portability, Vijaya Bank customers could not transfer to BoB's group mediclaim policy with Max Bupa, an official told TOI.According to the proposed mergers plan, Punjab National Bank (PNB) will merge with Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India, Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank will merge; Union Bank of India will be combined with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank; and Indian Bank will merge with Allahabad Bank.