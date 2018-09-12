App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

PRTC seeks 3 paisa fare hike on rising fuel prices

"We have demanded an increase of three paisa per km in fare in the wake of rising diesel prices," a senior official of PRTC said Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Facing "heavy" financial losses on account of rising fuel prices, the state-owned transport Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) has sought hike of three paisa per km in fare from the Punjab government.

He said the state-owned transport was facing losses to the tune of Rs 1.13 crore per month because of increase in fuel prices.

He said the state-owned transport was facing losses to the tune of Rs 1.13 crore per month because of increase in fuel prices.

"The fuel bill of PRTC has gone up by Rs 1.13 crore per month with an increase of about Rs 4 per litre in diesel prices since June month this year," he further said.

In Punjab, diesel price was Rs 68.60 per litre as on June 1, which has now shot up to Rs 72.68 per litre.

Notably, in the month of June, the state transport department had raised the fare for ordinary and AC buses in the range of six paisa to 12 paisa per passenger per km following increase in diesel prices.

At present, per kilometre fare of ordinary buses, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), Integral Coach and Super Integral Coach is 110 paise, 132 paise, 198 paise and 220 paise, respectively.

PRTC has a fleet size of 1,073 buses in Punjab.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #Business #fuel prices #India #PRTC

