PRS Oberoi resigns as chairman of EIH Ltd due to ill health

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, the veteran corporate hotelier leading EIH Associated Hotels Ltd, the flagship brand of Oberoi group, has stepped down as its chairman and director due to ill health.

"PRS Oberoi has decided to relinquish his position as chairman and director of the EIH Associated Hotels Ltd effective May 2, 2022 due to his deteriorating health," a press release noted.

Popularly known as 'Biki', the 93-year-old Oberoi was serving as chairman of the company since 1988. Under his leadership, the company expanded from its first hotel, 'The Trident Chennai', that opened in 1988, to become one of India's most reputable hotel companies.

Son of late Rai Bahadur MS Oberoi, the founder of the Oberoi Group, PRS Oberoi has also been instrumental in developing the Trident chain of hotels.

At present, there are 10 Trident Hotels in India located in Mumbai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar, Cochin, Agra, Jaipur and Udaipur.

The Oberoi group also operates a Trident hotel in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, according to the Trident Hotels website.

Besides, Oberoi has been instrumental in the development of 'Oberoi Hotels and Resorts' and developing the 'Oberoi' as one of the finest luxury hotel brands.

A recipient of India's second highest civilian honour -- the 'Padma Vibhushan'-- in 2008, Oberoi was also awarded the 'Corporate Hotelier of the World' by HOTELS magazine in 2010, the company said.

EIH Ltd, on May 4, announced the appointment of Arjun Singh Oberoi as the company's executive chairman with immediate effect. He has been serving as executive director of the company for over two decades and has over 30 years of experience in the hotel industry.

