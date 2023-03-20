 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Provident Housing to develop 10.7 million sq ft across Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi; to invest Rs 4,800 crore

Souptik Datta
Mar 20, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

The International Finance Corporation, an affiliate of the World Bank, is in talks to deploy Rs 238 crore in two projects in Bengaluru. The deal is expected to close in the next two-three months

Provident Housing Limited (PHL), the Bengaluru-based affordable housing wing of Puravankara, plans to develop 10.7 million square feet (msf) across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kochi with a cumulative investment of Rs 4,800 crore, within the next one year.

About 8,000 units are under construction and the company plans to add 27,775 units over the next year-and-a-half, with a revenue potential of Rs 5,000 crore.

"With renewed energy after Covid, several businesses are taking a larger risk. Compared to the global market, inflation in India is in a better position due to conservative spending by the government during the pandemic. However, we must be careful not to raise prices to a point beyond the reach of homebuyers," Chief Operating Officer Mallanna Sasalu told Moneycontrol.

Launch pipeline