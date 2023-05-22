'Provide shade, drinking water' | RBI advises banks to help customers exchanging Rs 2,000 banknotes

RBI advises banks to provide appropriate infrastructure for exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 22 asked banks to provide appropriate infrastructure at the branches for the exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes.

The central bank asked to provide shaded waiting space, drinking water facilities, etc. considering the summer season, the release said.

This was advised after the central bank last week withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation and asked people to either deposit or exchange in bank branches.

Further, RBI said the facility of exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes across the counter shall be provided to the public in the usual manner, that is, as was being provided earlier.

"Banks shall maintain daily data on deposit and exchange of ₹2000 banknotes," RBI said in a release.

Last week, the central bank withdrew Rs 2,000 notes from circulation based on a review. The notes, that came into circulation in 2016, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation, will however continue to be legal tender, the RBI said in a release.

The RBI has advised citizens to deposit Rs 2,000 banknotes into their bank accounts or exchange them into banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch.

The RBI has advised banks to stop issuing ₹2000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect.

To complete the exercise in a time-bound manner and to provide adequate time to the members of public, the RBI asked all banks to provide deposit and/or exchange facility for Rs 2000 banknotes until September 30, 2023.

The facility for exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes upto the limit of Rs 20,000/- at a time shall also be provided at the 19 Regional Offices (ROs) of RBI having Issue Departments1 from May 23, 2023.