    Proud that Chandrayaan-3 was made in India, says Sudha Murthy

    India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on August 23, making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 23, 2023 / 09:28 PM IST
    Indian educator and author Sudha Murthy took pride in Chandrayaan-3's successful landing.

    "Extremely happy and particularly proud that it was made in India," Murthy told Moneycontrol on August 23.

    India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

    India joins the US, Russia and China as the fourth nation to achieve a moon landing. PM Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO for executing the mission.

