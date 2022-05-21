English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Protesters clash with police ahead of Davos meeting

    The unauthorised "Smash WEF" demonstration is a regular occurrence in Switzerland’s financial hub before the world’s business and political elite gather around 120 km (70 miles) away

    Reuters
    May 21, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

    Dozens of anti-capitalist protesters clashed with police in Zurich on Friday ahead of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting in the Alpine resort of Davos starting on Sunday.

    The unauthorised "Smash WEF" demonstration is a regular occurrence in Switzerland’s financial hub before the world’s business and political elite gather around 120 km (70 miles) away.

    Police used pepper spray and rubberised pellets to break up the march through the downtown district.

    ”The WEF and Switzerland try to offer the powerful of this world a quiet hinterland where they can exchange views and showcase themselves undisturbed,” one group had posted on its website, calling for people to attend the march.

    ”It is necessary to disturb the peace in their hinterland and act against the functioning of the capitalist system,” it said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Alpine resort #Davos protest #World Economic Forum
    first published: May 21, 2022 09:17 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.