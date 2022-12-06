 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Protest against Vizhinjam sea port called for now

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 08:03 PM IST

The calling off of the agitation was announced by Vicar General Eugene Pereira, who has been seen at the forefront of the protests.

The over 130-day-long protest by fisherfolk against the under-construction Vizhinjam seaport was on Tuesday called off for now.

He, however, said the protest was not being called off because they were satisfied with the steps taken or promises made by the state government.

It was being called off as the protest has reached a certain stage and if required, they will take it up again, Pereira told reporters here.

A day ago, leaders of various religious groups in Kerala had met with the fisherfolk protesting against the under-construction Vizhinjam sea port here as part of the ongoing efforts to bring peace in the area which witnessed violent agitations recently.

A large number of people have been staging demonstrations outside the main entrance of the multi-purpose seaport at nearby Mulloor for the last few months.