Proptech startup Landeed raises $8.3 million

PTI
Jan 24, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST

The latest funding round witnessed the participation of investors led by Draper Associates, Y Combinator, and Bayhouse Capital, it said in a statement.

Proptech startup Landeed has raised USD 8.3 million (over Rs 67 crore) to expand its business.

Landeed aims to build a comprehensive property title search engine.

The amount will be utilised to infuse fresh talent into the company to support the accomplished team and further strengthen the technological infrastructure.