English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Proposal to tax income distribution in form of debt repayment to impact REITs attractiveness for unitholders

    The proposal impacts around 40 per cent of its current distribution, the Bengaluru-based firm said.

    PTI
    February 04, 2023 / 12:47 AM IST
    File image of the Embassy Office Parks building. (Representative Image)

    File image of the Embassy Office Parks building. (Representative Image)

    Embassy Office Parks REIT on Friday said the proposal to tax income distributed by business trusts in the form of debt repayments at the hands of unitholders has created some uncertainties in the market, and the industry is considering making a presentation to the government on the success of this investment vehicle.

    The proposal impacts around 40 per cent of its current distribution, the Bengaluru-based firm said. Embassy REIT is the country's India's first listed REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust).

    In her Budget speech on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to "tax distributed income by business trusts in the hands of a unit holder (other than dividend, interest or rent which is already taxable) on which tax is currently avoided both in the hands of the unit holder as well as in the hands of business trust".

    The proposal is aimed at widening the tax base in business trusts like REITs and InVITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts).