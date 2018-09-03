App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Property dealings by Chanda Kochhar & family to be probed by Srikrishna panel: Report

The panel headed by Justice BN Srikrishna will also probe whether the sellers of these assets were granted special loan terms or any other banking privileges by the bank

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The panel headed by Justice BN Srikrishna will examine property dealings undertaken by Chanda Kochhar and her family since she took over as CEO of ICICI Bank.

According to an Economic Times report, the board of ICICI Bank has requested the panel to determine whether the Kochhar family acquired the assets at concessional or rates lower than that prevailing in the market.

The panel will also probe whether sellers of these assets were granted special terms of loans or any other banking privileges with the bank. The report quoted Justice Srikrishna as confirming he is investigating allegations that were raised by a whistle-blower.

The board of ICICI Bank has ordered an independent enquiry after the bank’s audit committee received two letters — one from a shareholder and another from a whistle-blower — that alleged Kochhar has violated the code of conduct and its regulations on conflict of interest.

The whistle-blower blog cited a conflict of interest over loans worth Rs 3,250 crore granted by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group. As per information from Registrar of Companies, he stated that Videocon Group’s promoter Venugopal Dhoot has a  connection with NuPower Renewables, owned by Deepak Kochhar, husband of CEO Chanda Kochhar.

The report said the audit committee looked into allegations made by an employee that the non performing assets (NPAs) in the accounts of small and medium Enterprises (SMEs) are being hidden and dismissed the allegations as the deviations are far fewer compared to the size of the balance sheet.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 09:41 am

tags #Business #Chanda Kochhar #ICICI Bank #India

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

