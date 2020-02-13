Promoters of DMart owner Avenue Supermarts may shed 2.27% stake through OFS: Report

Promoters of DMart operator Avenue Supermarts may sell 2.27 percent through an offer for sale (OFS) over the next few days, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The share sale by Rakesh Damani and other promoters is likely to be priced 5 percent lower than DMart’s closing share price on February 12, which was Rs 2481.60. The promoters are expected to gain Rs 3,500 crore through the OFS.

On February 5, Avenue Supermarts launched a QIP to raise as much as Rs 4,098 crore.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The share sale will help Avenue Supermarts comply with norms set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Promoters will have to shed roughly 5 percent of their stake, as per the current market price. After the QIP, their stake lowered to around 77 percent.

The market regulator does not permit promoters to own more than 75 percent of a listed company, and provides a three-year window after listing for compliance.

Avenue Supermarts’s three-year deadline is nearing, since it listed on the stock exchanges on March 21, 2017.

Damani alone has a roughly 37 percent holding in Avenue Supemarts. His wife Shrikantadevi Radhakishan Damani holds 3.54 percent stake in the company, while his brother Gopikishan Shivkishan Damani owns 8.12 percent.