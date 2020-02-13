App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Promoters of DMart owner Avenue Supermarts may shed 2.27% stake through OFS: Report

SEBI does not permit promoters to own more than 75 percent of a listed company, and provides a three-year window after listing for compliance.

DMart
DMart

Promoters of DMart operator Avenue Supermarts may sell 2.27 percent through an offer for sale (OFS) over the next few days, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The share sale by Rakesh Damani and other promoters is likely to be priced 5 percent lower than DMart’s closing share price on February 12, which was Rs 2481.60. The promoters are expected to gain Rs 3,500 crore through the OFS.

On February 5, Avenue Supermarts launched a QIP to raise as much as Rs 4,098 crore.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

The share sale will help Avenue Supermarts comply with norms set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Also Read: DMart owner Avenue Supermarts launches mega QIP to trim promoter stake

Promoters will have to shed roughly 5 percent of their stake, as per the current market price. After the QIP, their stake lowered to around 77 percent.

The market regulator does not permit promoters to own more than 75 percent of a listed company, and provides a three-year window after listing for compliance.

Avenue Supermarts’s three-year deadline is nearing, since it listed on the stock exchanges on March 21, 2017.

Damani alone has a roughly 37 percent holding in Avenue Supemarts. His wife Shrikantadevi Radhakishan Damani holds 3.54 percent stake in the company, while his brother Gopikishan Shivkishan Damani owns 8.12 percent.

Moneycontrol was the first to report on the promoters' stake sale plans.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 12:00 pm

tags #Avenue Supermarts

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.