Promoters forgo salary for second straight year as Hotel Leela's financial mess worsens

The Leela Palace Udaipur | The reign of Rajasthan’s palaces is far from over and at second position, travellers have crowned The Leela Palace. Like its competitors in the list, it is also located by the Lake Pichola. The hotel has the view of Aravalis from is windows and has all expected amenities in place.

The chairman and co-chairman of Hotel Leelaventure were forced to forgo their full salaries for the financial year ended March as the company continued to grapple with a huge pile of debt on its books.

This was the second consecutive fiscal year for which Chairman and Managing Director Vivek Nair, and his brother Dinesh Nair, who is Co-Chairman and MD, did not draw any remuneration.

Even in 2015-16, the duo were paid only one month's salary.

On the other hand, Hotel Leelaventure's Chief Financial Officer got a 25 percent jump in remuneration.

"The Executive Directors did not draw any salary during the financial year 2017-18. The CFO received an increment of 25 percent and the Company Secretary received an increment of 5 percent during the financial year 2017-18," the company said in its annual report.

The law stipulates that in the event of losses or inadequacy of profits, the remuneration will be within the ceilings applicable under the Companies Act, 2013.

But with a debt overhang of Rs 3,800 crore as at the end of FY18, lenders like JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company have tightened the screws on Leela.

JMFARC controlled 95.6 percent of the company's CDR (restructured) debt as at the end of March.

That said, the loss-making company, which runs nine hotels including five owned properties, did manage to bring down its debt from the Rs 4,206 crore reported at the end of FY17.

Any further reduction of the company's debt through sale of properties has been stalled because of legal disputes and an inability to find buyers at given valuations.

The 254-room Hotel Leela Palace at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi was put on the block in 2012 but has still not found any takers. Similarly, the Adyar beach-facing 326-room Chennai property is yet to find an investor.

"The company's plan to sell the Hyderabad land is getting delayed due to legal disputes and the plan to sell the Agra land is getting delayed due to delays in Government approvals. The company is in the process of selling one more hotel or alternatively getting equity from a strategic investor for reduction of debt. The company will continue to pursue for a viable debt restructuring package," Hotel Leelaventure said.

The company is battling eviction proceedings against its Mumbai property, which is one of the city's first luxury hotels and the oldest in the Leela portfolio.

"Airports Authority of India has arbitrarily increased the lease rental payable for the Mumbai hotel, effective from October 1, 2014, which increases the rental by Rs 38.77 crore for the period up to March 31, 2018. The company has objected to this increase and has not provided for the same. AAI has unilaterally terminated the lease and commenced eviction proceedings and the company is legally contesting the same," the company said.

Meanwhile, three independent directors -- Navnit Kulwantsigh Batheja, Ashok G Rajani, and Vijay Amritraj -- resigned from the company's board of directors last year.

Shereveer S Vakil was appointed as an additional director of the company in the independent director category. He, however, resigned from the board within three months of his appointment.

"The default to LIC and disqualification continues and the company has been finding it difficult to get new Independent Directors. Even though the replacement could not be done before the date of the immediate next Board Meeting or 3 months from the date of such vacancies, whichever is later, as provided in Regulation 25 (6) of SEBI (LODR), the Company has been able to fill up the vacancies, with some delay. This also resulted in lack of availability of sufficient number of Independent Directors to broad base the Committees of the Board," the company said.