App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Promoter stake in Adani Green Energy down at 80.9% after OFS

Adani Tradeline and Universal Trade offered 7,57,13,197 shares and 1,17,86,803 shares, respectively for sale.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Adani Green Energy on May 23 said its promoters' stake has come down to 80.9 percent from 86.50 percent earlier following an offer for sale.

Two promoter entities, Adani Tradeline LLP and Universal Trade and Investment, sold 8.75 crore shares having face value of Rs 10 each of Adani Green under offer for sale on May 21-22 to meet minimum shareholding norms, the company said in a BSE filing.

On May 20, the company informed that the two promoters together offered 8.75 crore shares, constituting 5.59 percent of total shareholding, for sale at an offer price of Rs 43 per piece.

Adani Tradeline and Universal Trade offered 7,57,13,197 shares and 1,17,86,803 shares, respectively for sale.

The offer for sale is generally done to increase public holding in the company. All companies are mandated to maintain 25 percent public shareholding. The two promoters had 86.50 percent stake in the company as on March 31, 2019.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #Adani Green Energy #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.