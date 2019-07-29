App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 09:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Promoter Ryka Commercial sells shares worth Rs 545 crore in Future Lifestyle

According to data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the promoter entity offloaded over 1.16 crore shares, or 6 per cent of the total company's shareholding, at Rs 466.25 per scrip, translating to a transaction of Rs 544.79 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Promoter Ryka Commercial Ventures on Monday sold shares worth Rs 545 crore in Kishor Biyani-led Future Lifestyle Fashions through open market transactions.

According to data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the promoter entity offloaded over 1.16 crore shares, or 6 per cent of the total company's shareholding, at Rs 466.25 per scrip, translating to a transaction of Rs 544.79 crore.

According to the shareholding pattern available on the NSE, Ryka Commercial Ventures held over 10.16 crore shares or 52.2 per cent stake in Future Lifestyle at the end of the June 2019 quarter.

In a separate transaction, BTO FBI III Pte Ltd bought over 1.16 crore shares of Future Lifestyle Fashion for Rs 466.25 apiece.

Shares of Future Lifestyle Fashions ended at Rs 467 on the NSE, up 0.02 per cent from the previous close.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 09:48 pm

