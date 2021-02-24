Promises made in Rajasthan govt budget will be fulfilled by robust financial management: CM Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the promises made in the budget will be fulfilled using robust financial management, and claimed "86 percent" of the announcements made in the last budget have been executed.

Speaking to reporters after presenting the state Budget for 2021-22, the chief minister said the central government should find ways to give relief to the common man from the burden of the fuel price hikes.

"Modi government should find a solution and give relief to people who are suffering due to fuel price hike. Those who run the government should think about the plight of people," he said, alleging that the Modi government was robbing people when crude oil prices in the international markets are on a decline.

The chief minister said the state budget was one of public welfare and all provisions announced in it would be executed with robust financial management.

"The budget announcements will be implemented with a robust financial management. It can be done by checking leakage of finances and ensuring recovery of taxes. The government has executed 86 percent of the announcements made in the last budget," Gehlot said.

Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, the state government has presented an unexpected budget to provide relief to the people, he added.

"The Centre has RBI and other financial resources but Rajasthan has limited resources, and so given the difficult circumstances, the budget indicates better financial management," Gehlot said.

The chief minister said the most important scheme was the universal health scheme. Under this, insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh will be given to each family of the state.

Gehlot further said that the government will complete its five-year tenure and there is no possibility of mid-term elections.

The budget of Rajasthan is a public welfare budget which has announcements for every section, including farmers, workers, youth, physically challenged and others, the chief minister added.