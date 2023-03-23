Prominent hedge fund manager Bill Ackman warns of US banking crisis impact on economy

American investor, hedge fund manager, and philanthropist, Bill Ackman has voiced his concerns over the US banking crisis in a recent tweet. Ackman emphasized the impact of the crisis on the long-term cost of equity capital for non-systemically important banks.

His fear is that shareholders and bondholders may wake up one day to find their investments have instantly gone to zero, as was the case with Silicon Valley Bank.

Moreover, the increasing cost of debt and deposits due to rising interest rates could further contribute to the impact on lending rates and the overall economy.

The potential outcome of a decrease in investment could lead to a slowdown in economic growth. Ackman urged regulators to act swiftly to restore trust and confidence in the banking system, ensuring that non-systemically important banks have access to low-cost capital to continue lending to businesses and individuals.

Bill Ackman is the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, a New York-based hedge fund that manages over $10 billion in assets. His activist investing approach involves taking large stakes in companies and advocating for changes that he believes will increase shareholder value. Ackman has made high-profile investments in companies such as Target, J.C. Penney, and Herbalife, and has been involved in several high-profile activist campaigns. Furthermore, he is a noted philanthropist, having donated millions of dollars to various charitable causes.

Ford says EV unit losing billions, should be seen as startup In conclusion, Bill Ackman's tweet serves as a warning to US regulatory agencies to take the current banking turmoil in the US economy seriously and focus on restoring trust and confidence in the banking system. His concerns over the long-term cost of equity capital for non-systemically important banks, the rising cost of debt and deposits, and the potential slowdown in economic growth highlight the need for swift action. Ackman's plea for regulators to ensure non-systemically important banks have access to low-cost capital to continue lending to businesses and individuals underscores the importance of taking proactive measures to stabilize the banking system.

Shivam Shukla