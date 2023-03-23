 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prominent hedge fund manager Bill Ackman warns of US banking crisis impact on economy

Shivam Shukla
Mar 23, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST

Bill Ackman urges regulators to take swift action to restore trust and ensure access to low-cost capital for lending

Dollar Asset

American investor, hedge fund manager, and philanthropist, Bill Ackman has voiced his concerns over the US banking crisis in a recent tweet. Ackman emphasized the impact of the crisis on the long-term cost of equity capital for non-systemically important banks.

His fear is that shareholders and bondholders may wake up one day to find their investments have instantly gone to zero, as was the case with Silicon Valley Bank.

Moreover, the increasing cost of debt and deposits due to rising interest rates could further contribute to the impact on lending rates and the overall economy.

The potential outcome of a decrease in investment could lead to a slowdown in economic growth. Ackman urged regulators to act swiftly to restore trust and confidence in the banking system, ensuring that non-systemically important banks have access to low-cost capital to continue lending to businesses and individuals.