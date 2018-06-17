App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2018 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Projects worth Rs 20,000 crore under implementation to boost ports capacity

Earlier the Cabinet has given in-principle approval for development of a transshipment port at Enayam.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

As many as 39 projects entailing investment of Rs 20,535 crore are under implementation to augment the capacity of 12 major ports, an official said. These projects are part of 112 port capacity expansion projects, involving total investment of Rs 69,636 crore, that have been planned to increase port capacity to 3,500 million tonne per annum (mtpa) to cater to the projected traffic of 2,500 mtpa by 2025.

"Out of these 112 port master plan projects, 39 projects at a cost Rs 20,535 crore are under implementation," a Shipping Ministry official said.

As many as 15 projects worth Rs 6,920 crore have already been completed, while 11 projects entailing an investment of Rs 5,485 crore are under tender process, the official added.

These 112 port capacity expansion projects had been identified for implementation over next 20 years and are expected to add 780 mtpa capacity at major ports.

related news

India has 12 major ports, namely Kandla, Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Ennore, V O Chidambaranar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia), which handle approximately 61 per cent of the country's total cargo traffic.

Buoyed by pick up in demand, cargo traffic at these ports rose by 4.77 per cent to 679.35 million tonnes (MT) during 2017-18 compared to 648.39 MT during 2016-17. The 12 major ports have capacity of about 1,400 million tonnes at present.

In addition to the port master plans, the government has also announced setting up six new ports at Vadhavan (Maharashtra), Enayam (Tamil Nadu), Tajpur (West Bengal), Paradip Outer Harbour (Odisha), Sirkazhi (Tamil Nadu) and Belekeri (Karnataka).

"Techno- Economic Feasibility Reports (TEFR) have been prepared for five locations and is under preparation for Tajpur. DPR (detailed project report) is under preparation for Port of Vadhavan, Enayam and Paradip Outer Harbour Project," the official said.

Earlier the Cabinet has given in-principle approval for development of a transshipment port at Enayam.
First Published on Jun 17, 2018 12:34 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.