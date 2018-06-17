Projects worth Rs 20,000 crore under implementation to boost ports capacity

As many as 39 projects entailing investment of Rs 20,535 crore are under implementation to augment the capacity of 12 major ports, an official said. These projects are part of 112 port capacity expansion projects, involving total investment of Rs 69,636 crore, that have been planned to increase port capacity to 3,500 million tonne per annum (mtpa) to cater to the projected traffic of 2,500 mtpa by 2025.

"Out of these 112 port master plan projects, 39 projects at a cost Rs 20,535 crore are under implementation," a Shipping Ministry official said.

As many as 15 projects worth Rs 6,920 crore have already been completed, while 11 projects entailing an investment of Rs 5,485 crore are under tender process, the official added.

These 112 port capacity expansion projects had been identified for implementation over next 20 years and are expected to add 780 mtpa capacity at major ports.

India has 12 major ports, namely Kandla, Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Ennore, V O Chidambaranar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia), which handle approximately 61 per cent of the country's total cargo traffic.

Buoyed by pick up in demand, cargo traffic at these ports rose by 4.77 per cent to 679.35 million tonnes (MT) during 2017-18 compared to 648.39 MT during 2016-17. The 12 major ports have capacity of about 1,400 million tonnes at present.

In addition to the port master plans, the government has also announced setting up six new ports at Vadhavan (Maharashtra), Enayam (Tamil Nadu), Tajpur (West Bengal), Paradip Outer Harbour (Odisha), Sirkazhi (Tamil Nadu) and Belekeri (Karnataka).

"Techno- Economic Feasibility Reports (TEFR) have been prepared for five locations and is under preparation for Tajpur. DPR (detailed project report) is under preparation for Port of Vadhavan, Enayam and Paradip Outer Harbour Project," the official said.

Earlier the Cabinet has given in-principle approval for development of a transshipment port at Enayam.